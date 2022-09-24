Metro
Police arrests 84-year-old man for sexually abusing minor
An 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.
The state Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta.
Oyeyemi said the octogenarian who resides at Okun Owa area of Ijebu Ode was arrested following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters.
According to Oyeyemi, the father said when he asked the little girl why she was bleeding, she informed him that the suspect had sex with her.
Read also:Police dismisses report of ISWAP attack on operatives in Ondo
He said the girl’s father had told the police he discovered that his daughter was bleeding from her private part.
Oyeyemi said the DPO Obalende division, Murphy Salami, immediately detailed his detectives to the scene, where the “randy old man” was apprehended.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the old man is a known pedophile in the area,” he said.
Oyeyemi said the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
By Promise Eze
