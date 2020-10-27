Police arrests 87 for alleged looting in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 87 suspects for allegedly looting public and private properties during the mayhem that followed the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Osogbo, said some of the looted items had been recovered from the suspects.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID, Adebola Hamzat, the police commissioner said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.

He, however, urged the hoodlums who participated in the looting to take advantage of the amnesty granted by Governor Gboyega Oyetola and return the looted items in their possession.

Adie added that the 72-hour ultimatum given to them to return the looted items would elapse on October 28.

The police commissioner said: “The resurgence of #EndSARS protests on October 4 in Lagos had spread to all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“It is of common knowledge that the erstwhile peaceful #EndSARS protests by the Nigerian youth over the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had snowballed into brigandage, murder, assault and arson as well as destruction and looting of public and private property.

“Osun has had her own fair share of these incidents, as attacks were carried out on public officials and innocent private individuals, destruction of government and private property and massive looting.

“A total of 87 suspects were arrested and the looted items are being recovered, while investigations on their culpability are ongoing.”

