Police arrests 93 suspected political thugs in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested 93 suspected political thugs in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, stated this in a statement issued by the spokesman for the police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Friday in Kano.

He said the measure was in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, aimed at ensuring peaceful electoral processes in the country.

He said the operatives arrested 53 suspects during a political activity at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Thursday.

The CP added that two locally made guns, 32 knives, one axe, two catapults, and a bunch of charms were recovered by the operatives in the operation.

READ ALSO: Police arrests APC chieftain with 367 voter cards in Kano

The operatives, according to him, had also apprehended 40 suspects across the state in the last week.

Dauda said: “Another clearance operation conducted by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Bashir Gwadabe, Officer in Charge of Anti-Daba Squad led to the arrest of the suspected thugs.

“The items recovered included 62 parcels of cannabis sativa, 60 bottles of Codeine syrup, 28 knives, four motorcycles and three sewing machines”.

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now