Police arrests abductors of monarch, university students in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested the suspected kidnappers of students of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ayetoro campus and a community leader, Chief Tajudeen Omotayo, in the state.

The female students were abducted at their hostel on March 14.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who confirmed the development, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

He gave the names of the suspects as Umaru Usman, Mohammed Bello, and Babuga Abubakar.

The police commissioner said they were cornered by the operatives just two days after the release of the students.

Ajogun said the suspects and some suspected armed robbers have been transferred to the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

READ ALSO: Police arrests cleric for allegedly abducting teenager for ritual in Ogun

He told journalists the three men had confessed their involvement in the abduction of a medical doctor and a nurse along the Abeokuta-Imeko Road.

The CP said: “They admitted to the abduction of the two Olabisi Onabanjo University students in Ayetoro.

“They confessed that a female doctor and a nurse were kidnapped on 7th of April 2021 along Abeokuta -Imeko road.

“They also confessed to the kidnapping of one Mrs. Yemi Ojedapo at Olodo village, who painfully, they had to kill because she recognized them.

“One Babuga Abubakar who is their informant confessed that he supplied information on victims to the gang for ease of operation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions