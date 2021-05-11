Police arrests actor, undergraduate for defrauding traders with fake bank alerts | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests actor, undergraduate for defrauding traders with fake bank alerts
The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a man, Olumide Olajide, alongside his partner, an undergraduate, Wemimo Adeyanju, for allegedly defrauding traders in Ibadan with fake bank alerts.
Olajide, a self-acclaimed actor of Yoruba movies was among those paraded on Monday, at the state police command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.
The self-acclaimed actor who was paraded alongside his partner Adeyanju, a Higher National Diploma student of Purchasing and Supply at a polytechnic in the South-West, said he was arrested in the Apete area of Ibadan.
Narrating his mode of operation, Olajide said he normally asks for his victim’s account number after purchasing goods from them and in turn uses the information to generate their details by dialing the USSD code of his bank.
He said that after generating the recipient’s name, he would then alter the old bank alert sent to him by his bank and change the date and the amount, and resend the same to the victim.
According to him, the fake alert sent will show on the recipient’s phone as a genuine alert from his bank.
READ ALSO: CELEB GIST: Is Bashir, El-Rufai’s son, getting a divorce? Actor Alex Ekubo walks down the aisle this year, and more…
He said, “I did it just three times before I was arrested. After seeing the alert, they would allow me to go away with the goods paid for with the fake bank alert.
“I went to another shop and a woman recognized me through the display photograph on my WhatsApp and raised the alarm.”
Meanwhile, when interrogated Adeyanju admitted that he accompanied Olajide during his scheme, and acknowledged that the prime suspect used fake bank alert in purchasing some items on an occasion that he accompanied him.
“He did it once. He was the one who did it, but I followed him that day,” Adeyanju stated.
However, police sources said Olajide had an app on his phone with which he generates fake bank alerts to defraud traders.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Latest Tech News
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...