Police arrests Ahmed Gulak’s suspected killer after one year

Police operatives in Imo have arrested one of the suspected killers of a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was killed by armed men during a visit to Imo State on May 30, 2021.

The spokesman for the state police command, Michael Abattam, who paraded the suspect, Anosike Chimobi, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Monday, said he was arrested following a diligent investigation by the operatives.

READ ALSO: Northern coalition tasks IGP to reveal identity of Ahmed Gulak’s killers

He said: “The suspect was among the terrorists that murdered Ahmed Gulak on May 30, 2021, along Imo State Airport Road. Being involved in the burning of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ihitte-Uboma, and Obowo police stations, he confessed to being among the terrorists who attacked the onions truck at Enyiogwugwu junction Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, on May 30.

“He confessed his involvement in the attack and murder of many police officers and collection of their service rifles. He also confessed that he was involved in the kidnap of one Jude Nwahiri at Eke Nguru Junction Aboh Mbaise LGA in Imo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now