Metro
Police arrests Anambra kidnap kingpin after 7 years on the run
Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Matthew Nwankwo, seven years after he was declared wanted.
Nwankwo had been on the run since 2015 when his house in Umuobindo village, Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area was demolished by security agents during raids on kidnappers’ den in the state.
READ ALSO: Bauchi police arrests 20-yr-old woman for ‘pounding’ co-wife to death with pestle
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said the suspect was arrested by the police following a tip-off in the early hours of Tuesday.
Nwankwo, according to him, was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in the state capital.
“The suspect is in custody, further development shall be communicated please,” he said.
