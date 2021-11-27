Police arrests Anambra resident over murder of Buhari’s supporter, Okeke

The Police in Anambra State have announced the arrest of one Chiadiobi, an indigene of Enugu State and a butcher at Tarzan market, Nkpor, Anambra State.

This was over the killing of Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okeke was reported to have allegedly been killed by Chiadiobi, a former tenant of his, after a disagreement, according to a report by his wife, Mrs Blessing Odinakachi.

The Anambra State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed the arrest of Chiadiobi on Friday.

Ikenga who spoke to mewsmen said the state Police Commissioner, Mr Echeng Eworo gave an order for the suspect to be arrested and questioned over the death of Okeke.

He said, “the suspect discarded his phone number and went into hiding when it dawned on him that the killing of Okeke had become public but he was later smoked out by police operatives and is now helping police authorities with its investigations.”

Okeke had reportedly been matcheted and ignited by the suspect and later died in an Orthopedic Hospital in Enugu in October 2021 following injuries sustained from the burn.

He was a pro-Buhari activist who dragged many to court for abusing the president, including celebrities and media outfits over the #EndSARS protests.

