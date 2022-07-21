Metro
Police arrests another Kuje prison inmate in Adamawa
Police operatives in Adamawa have rearrested a 23–year-old inmate of the Kuje correctional centre, Abubakar Muhammad, who escaped from the facility 16 days ago.
The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters on July 5 attacked the Kuje correctional centre and freed over 800 inmates, including terrorists, detained in the facility.
However, police operatives in Edo, Kaduna and Benue States had recaptured five of the fleeing inmates in the last two weeks.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, disclosed this during the handing over of the escaped prisoner to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Thursday in Yola.
He said the escapee was arrested by the command’s operatives in Mubi Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.
Akande said: “The suspect who escaped from Kuje Prison during the recent prison attack was tracing his way to Bama Local Government Area of Borno State through Adamawa border.
“The suspect further confessed to have been in Kuje Prison since 2017 following an allegation of terrorism levelled against him.”
