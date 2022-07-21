Police arrests another Kuje prison inmate in Benue

Police operatives in Benue State have arrested one inmate of the Kuje correctional centre who escaped from the facility three weeks ago.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters on July 5 attacked the Kuje correctional centre and freed over 800 inmates, including terrorists, detained in the facility.

However, police operatives in Edo and Kaduna States had recaptured four of the fleeing inmates in the last two weeks.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi, said the suspect – Ebube Igwe Jude – was arrested in the state capital on Tuesday.

Read also:Police re-arrests another inmate of Kuje prison in Kaduna

She said: “On 19/7/2022 at about 3:00 p.m., information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude, a fugitive who had arrived in Makurdi as a result of the Kuje jailbreak.

“Detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume Way, Wurukum, Makurdi.

“During the investigation, he confessed to have escaped from Kuje correctional center during the jailbreak.

“He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now