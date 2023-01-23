Police arrests APC chairman, Reps candidate, others over Ebonyi violence

Police operatives in Ebonyi have arrested the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and 25 others over violence in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the development at a media briefing on Monday in Abakaliki, said the APC’s House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South Constituency, Eni Chima, was also arrested by the operatives.

He said the suspects were arrested in connection with the December last year’s violence in the Ekoli Edda community, Afikpo South local government area of the state.

Governor Dave Umahi had on December 26 last year ordered the arrest of Okoro-Emegha, Chima, and other persons allegedly involved in the violence that led to the death of three persons and destruction of properties in the incident.

At least two buildings, including Okoro-Emegha’s house, were razed down during the clash.

The spokesman said: “The key actors among the suspects arrested, volunteered useful ‘confessional statements’ that exposed the aggregate of overwhelming findings hereunder outlined:

READ ALSO: Two APC supporters reportedly die in Ebonyi auto crash

“The fracas that engulfed Ekoli-Edda on 26/12/2022 ignited at about 1600 hours during a face-off between the security aides of Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha versus a faction of Ekoli-Edda youth believed to be loyalists of Hon. Eni Uduma Chima.

“The protracted political rivalry/supremacy struggle between the duo is the cause of the showdown that took place. Interestingly, the two political stalwarts hail from the same community, belong to the same political party, and even live in close proximity.

“The visit of the APC chairman to his village on the fateful day, with his aides, infuriated the fragment of the youths in the area who are purportedly adherents of Eni Uduma Chima, hence the showdown that ensued.

“The war songs chanted by Egwu Famous Chinedu, the town crier, amidst hitting/blowing of his gong/trumpet, respectively, galvanised the youth into further action, hence, the rampage and escalation of the brouhaha.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now