Police arrests APC chieftain with 367 voter cards in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aminu Ali Shana, with 367 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Haruna Abdullahi, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday, said the suspect had been taken into their custody for investigation.

He said Aminu, who is the APC Chairman in Yautan Arewa ward in Gabasawa local government area of the state, was arrested on October 14.

Abdullahi said: “The police had dispatched the suspected PVCs to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for confirmation. After that, all the persons whose faces appeared on the cards might be invited for questioning.”

By Promise Eze

