Police arrests artisan who allegedly stole customer’s pant

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Sunday said they had arrested a 22-year-old vulcaniser, Dele Ope, for alleged theft of a lady’s underwear.

The suspect who reportedly stole the underwear of his female customer whose car he came to fix was apprehended after a woman came to report at Warewa division.

According to a statement from the police, the woman “discovered that her pant spread on a rope within the compound was missing” after Mr Ope left.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Warewa division, SP Folake Afeniforo detailed detectives to the area where the suspect was traced and arrested. His house was quickly searched and the woman’s pant was recovered there,” the statement added.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed stealing the pant with the intention of taking it to an herberlist for money making ritual,” Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command spokesperson said.

However, Mr Oyeyemi said the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspect be arraigned in court, as soon as investigation was concluded.

