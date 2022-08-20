Police arrests bandit, recovers 2 rifles in Kaduna

Personnel of Operation Restore Peace on Thursday arrested a suspected bandit and recovered two rifles in Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Jalige said: “The operatives on August 18 at about 11:50 hours, acting on credible intelligence, dislodged an identified kidnappers’ den at Galadimawa forest of Giwa Local Government Area.

“The operatives met fierce stiff resistance from the bandits who later succumbed to the professional fire power of the operatives.

“The bandits scampered deeper into the forest with varying degrees of bullet injuries.

“However, the brave operatives succeeded in arresting one of the bandits with AK 47/49 rifles and five rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition.

“Other items recovered include three Tecno phone handsets and torchlight.

“The suspect is currently undergoing thorough investigation as the operatives are still on aggressive pursuit of his criminal cohorts.”

