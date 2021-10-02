Police arrests bandits’ commander, kill five others in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a notorious bandits’ commander, Bello Rugga, and killed five others during a raid in Gummi local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, paraded the bandits’ leader and 21 others at the command headquarters in Gusau on Saturday.

He said: “On October 1, 2021, Police Tactical Operatives on Anti-Banditry Operation around Gummi axis acted on intelligence report, stormed Gidan Bita, Malakar, and Kagara forest, and arrested one notorious bandits’ commander, Bello Rugga.

“Rugga was in charge of Gummi, Gidan Bita, Malanjara and Kagara forest in Gummi LGA of the state.

“He has coordinated series of attacks in the area that led to the unwarranted killings of innocent people and kidnapping of many others for ransom.”

Elkanah said the suspect had many bandits under his command at the time of his arrest, adding that AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from him.

The police commissioner revealed that the suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

