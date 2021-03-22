Police arrests bricklayer, herbalist for alleged murder of woman, four-year-old son in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrests bricklayer, herbalist for alleged murder of woman, four-year-old son in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a woman, Modupeola Folorunso, and her four-year-old son for ritual purpose in the state.
The suspects – Baoku Gbuyi (29), an herbalist, and Olamide Odulaja (27), a bricklayer, were arrested after the woman’s husband filed a report at the police divisional headquarters in Ijebu-Igbo last month about his missing wife and son.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, however, did not mention when the suspects were arrested.
He said the police detectives embarked on a technical and intelligent based investigation which led to the arrest of Odulaja in Ibadan while the herbalist was traced to Kajola village and arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Awa Ijebu Division with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes.
Oyeyemi said: “During interrogation, Odulaja confessed that he and one herbalist abducted the victim and her son on February 13, 2021, and that the victim and her son were killed for a money ritual at the house of the said herbalist.
“Subsequently, all the adjoining divisions were alerted to be on the lookout for the fleeing suspect.
“He was eventually traced to Kajola village, where he was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, Awa Ijebu with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes.
“On interrogation, the herbalist confessed that it was Odulaja who approached him for the money-making ritual following which he asked him to bring a head of human being as one of the materials to be used.
“He stated further that they both conspired to abduct the woman and her son and slaughtered them for that purpose.
“He also confessed that he burnt the woman’s head with some other herbs which he gave to Odulaja to use.
“When asked about the little boy, the suspect said his head and remains were dumped inside a pit latrine.”
Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.
