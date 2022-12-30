Police arrests brothers for alleged abduction of woman, son in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two brothers for the alleged abduction of a woman and her nine-year-old son in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta, said the suspects identified as Ayomide and Gbenga Babatunde were arrested after the police got information that they were negotiating the sale of human parts on phone.

He added that the suspects ran out of luck when the supposed buyer, one Jacob Olorunto, reported the matter to a traditional ruler in the area.

The statement read: “Two brothers, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde, were in the early hours of Friday 30th of December 2022 arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for kidnapping a woman and her nine-year-old son for ritual purpose.

“The suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Oja Odan divisional headquarters that the two brothers were negotiating on phone to sell a human being either in parts or alive, depending on how the buyer wants it for money making ritual.

“The supposed buyer, one Jacob Olorunto, then informed the Baale of the community about the intention of the suspects, and the Baale quickly informed the police.

“The supposed buyer was advised by the police to play along with them in order to save the would-be victim.

“On the 27th of December 2022, the suspects called the supposed buyer and informed him that they have two human beings, a woman and her male child for sale. They negotiated and settled for six hundred thousand Naira (N600,000) as the price for the two persons.

“On the 29th of December, 2022, one of the suspects, Ayomide Babatunde, went to Ilaro and lured his 45-year-old woman friend by the name Taye Oluwole to follow him to Oja Odan with her nine-year-old son, Remilekun Oluwole, in order to celebrate New Year with his father.

“The woman innocently agreed to follow him, and along the road, they stopped over to pick up the second suspect Gbenga Babatunde.

“The two suspects from there took the victim to the Igbo Obe area of Ojo-odan to meet the supposed buyer but they were surrounded by policemen with the collaboration of youths in the area by 12:30 midnight while the woman and her son were rescued.

“The two suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime.”

