Police arrests carpenter who lured 12-yr-old girl found in pit

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested a carpenter, known as General who allegedly lured the 12-year-old girl, Blessing Imeh, who was found inside a cesspit with a slit throat in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The police also said it had launched a manhunt for the remaining abductors of the girl, who was found five days after she went missing.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Blessing went missing on January 1, 2021, while running an errand for her parents, before she was found in a cesspit at the back of their house on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Read also: 12-year-old girl found alive inside soakaway after five days with slit throat

Blessing had reportedly claimed that one of their neighbours identified as General, was among the three men that abducted her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, while confirming the development, said General had been arrested, adding that the victim had been taken to a hospital.

She said: “The young girl was stabbed at the back and her throat was slit, but she’s alive and receiving treatment at the moment. She said three people lured her, but she could identify one who is a carpenter and their neighbour. The carpenter, called General, has been arrested and effort is being made to arrest other suspects.”

Join the conversation

Opinions