Police arrests cleric with human head in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a cleric, Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, for alleged possession of a fresh human head at Oka in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, paraded the cleric with eight other suspects arrested for various crimes in the state before journalists on Thursday in Akure.

Oyediran said the man who was suspected to be involved in money rituals was arrested after a tip-off from a member of the public in the Oka area of Ondo town.

He said: “On the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 0920hrs, the police received information that a self-acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola ‘m’, a suspected ritualist, was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a human head.

READ ALSO: Police arrests cleric for allegedly abducting teenager for ritual in Ogun

“The police immediately swung into action, and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town.

“A fresh human head was found in Olayiwola’s custody when he was arrested.

“He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life.”

The police commissioner said three other suspects were arrested between December 17 and December 21 at various places across the state for alleged murder.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now