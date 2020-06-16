Police arrests community leader, pastor for alleged r*pe in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said on Tuesday a community leader, a pastor and three others had been arrested for alleged defilement and rape in the state.

The command spokesman, Nnudam Fredrick, said in a statement in Uyo that the community leader in Ikot Inyang, Ibesikpo Asutan local government area of the state was arrested for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Fredrick said the community leader, 60, bought bean-cake (akara) from the girl and asked her to follow him to his room in order to take her money.

He said: “On reaching the room, the suspect grabbed the victim and forcefully defiled her.”

The spokesman said the command, following intelligence report, also arrested one pastor in one of the churches in Ntak Inyang in Etim Ekpo LGA for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Fredrick said the girl was sent by her guardian to deliver a tin of milk to the pastor when he allegedly committed the illicit act.

He also disclosed that the command within the period arrested three other persons for alleged defilement and rape.

“The other three suspects conspired and lured a 26-year-old lady to their house and unlawfully assaulted her with fist blows and machete and in the process raped the victim,’’ the command spokesman stated.

