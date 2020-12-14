Police arrests council boss over attack on Delta commissioner

The chairman, Patani local government council, Mr. Perez Omoun in Delta State, has been arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly destroying properties belonging to the Delta Commissioner for Power and Energy, Basil Ganagana.

Omoun was alleged to have destroyed several vehicles and the main gate into the home of the Delta Commisioner on Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the council chair was angry after leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA objected to his re-election bid for the forthcoming local government elections slated for March 6, 2021.

It was learnt that the attack on the home of the Delta commissioner left a driver attached to the commissioner injured.

Read also: COVID-19: Delta commissioner, 21 others discharged

Mr. Omoun was arrested by policemen from GRA Divisional Police Asaba after breaking into the private residence of the Delta commissioner on Sunday morning with his Lexus SUV.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “After pulling down the gate of the commissioner’s home, he started vandalising his cars, that of his wife and other vehicles parked inside the compound when he could not gain access to the commissioner’s bedroom.”

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the arrest of the council chairman.

Join the conversation

Opinions