Metro
Police arrests couple for alleged child trafficking in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Goddy and Ebere Samuel for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old girl in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects attempted to traffick the girl to Burkina Faso before their plan hit the rocks.
He added that suspects were arrested after a report was filed at Atan-Ota divisional headquarters by one Adeniji Okikiolu.
Okikiolu, according to the spokesman, told the police that his daughter, Mary Adeniji, had been missing since October 16.
The father was later informed that the girl was seen with Ebere Samuel the previous day.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for defiling step-daughter in Ogun
Oyeyemi said: “Upon the receipt of the information, Ebere Samuel was invited to the station, but she vehemently denied ever seeing the missing girl on or before that day.
“Not satisfied with her plea of alibi, she was subsequently detained at the station
“But surprisingly, when her husband was contacted, the husband confessed to having taken the missing Maria to somewhere in Lagos for onward transportation to Burkina Faso where she will be engaged as a maid to one of their associates.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple has been into the business of human trafficking for some time now and that their accomplices are in Burkina Faso.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...