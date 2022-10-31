Connect with us

Police arrests couple for alleged child trafficking in Ogun

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Goddy and Ebere Samuel for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old girl in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects attempted to traffick the girl to Burkina Faso before their plan hit the rocks.

He added that suspects were arrested after a report was filed at Atan-Ota divisional headquarters by one Adeniji Okikiolu.

Okikiolu, according to the spokesman, told the police that his daughter, Mary Adeniji, had been missing since October 16.

The father was later informed that the girl was seen with Ebere Samuel the previous day.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man for defiling step-daughter in Ogun

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the receipt of the information, Ebere Samuel was invited to the station, but she vehemently denied ever seeing the missing girl on or before that day.

“Not satisfied with her plea of alibi, she was subsequently detained at the station

“But surprisingly, when her husband was contacted, the husband confessed to having taken the missing Maria to somewhere in Lagos for onward transportation to Burkina Faso where she will be engaged as a maid to one of their associates.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple has been into the business of human trafficking for some time now and that their accomplices are in Burkina Faso.”

