Police arrests couple for self-kidnap in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a couple for alleged self-kidnap in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this to journalists on Saturday in Lagos, said the couple was arrested separately on Wednesday and Thursday after the husband’s family member reported the matter to the police.

He said the couple admitted to the crime and said they planned the self-kidnap in order to raise N3 million required to buy back their house in the Badagry area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The man brought the idea and sold it to his wife. He did not deny it before the police. He said he did it through text message for a purpose. The man said he did it because he wanted to re-buy his house with N3 million.

“The man claimed he decided to organise self-kidnap because none of his brothers and sisters who are doing well and living abroad are willing to assist him financially.

“He claimed that if they hear of his kidnap with his wife, they would negotiate with the kidnappers and pay the money.”

Hundeyin said the couple would be charged to court soon.

