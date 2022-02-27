Police arrests cultists who allegedly killed sergeant in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested five suspected cultists on its wanted list in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the five suspects who were arrested last Tuesday, had been declared wanted for the alleged murder of a police sergeant, as well as several rival cult members.

In a statement on Sunday, Oyeyemi who gave the names of the suspects as Segun Olabiyi (aka Koleje), Musa Atanda (aka Musa SARS), Olorunjuedalo Adewale, Olamide Odewole and Peter Anuoluwapo Akinyemi, said they were arrested in their hideout while planning “another violent attack.”

“The suspects were arrested following information received by the police at Obalende Division in Ijebu-Ode, that the hoodlums, said to be members of Aiye confraternity cult group, had gathered in groups at the back of De Prime Hotel in preparation for a deadly attack.

“As a result, the DPO of the Obalende division, SP Salami Murphy, mobilized his men and headed to the scene.

READ ALSO: Many feared dead as suspected cultists attack mourners at Anambra funeral

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun battle but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the policemen.

“The five suspects were arrested on the spot while others escaped with serious bullets injuries.

“A local gun, two live cartridges and assorted criminal charms were recovered at the scene of the gun duel.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been actively involved in various cult clashes that had claimed many lives, including that of a serving policeman, Sgt Akeem Oseni, attached to Igbeba Division.

“Their trademark, according to their confession, is to cut off the right hand of their victims after killing them. They also confessed to have been involved in some robbery operation in Ijebu-Ode and its environs and that one of their prominent leaders simply known as PERTH was killed in one of the robbery operations,” Oyeyemi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now