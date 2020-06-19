Police arrests CUPP spokesman Ugochinyere over Reps bribe claims

The spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), his lawyer, Chibuzor Ezike said in a statement on Thursday.

The police is acting of a resolution of the House of Representatives, which directed it to arrest Ugochinyere over allegations he made against the House that it received a bribe of $10 million from American Billionaire, Bill Gates to pass the contentious Infectious Diseases Control Bill before the House.

According to Ezike, Ugochinyere was arrested in a commando style around 5.30pm despite a court order barring the police from enforcing the resolution of the House.

The statement reads: “We have been reliably informed by citizens, who witnessed the commando style arrest, that our client was manhandled, assaulted and whisked away by the men against his will.

“We were informed that he was eventually told that they arrested him based on the instigation of Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Nigerians will recall that Mr. Gbajabiamila had misdirected the House of Representatives to pass a resolution against Mr. Ikenga and also to direct the police and the State Security Services to arrest him.

“However, on June 3, 2020 the Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered the police and the SSS in clear terms not to give effect to the resolutions and acts of Mr. Gbajabiamila and further restrained them from arresting or detaining in any manner our client.”

