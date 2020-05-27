Police arrests dismissed soldier, one other with 1,200kg of indian hemp in Lagos

The Lagos State police command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a dismissed soldier who was caught with 1,200 Kilograms of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this to journalists, said the suspect —Okoliko Andrew –was arrested alongside one Idowu Adebayo in the Ikorodu area of the state on Tuesday.

According to him, the duo who were in two vehicles —a Toyota Corolla with plate number CE APP 903FR and a Peugeot 307 with plate number CB 686 ABJ —were intercepted by policemen along the Bus-Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor at Ita Oluwo area of Ikorodu.

Andrew claimed to be a soldier. But when he was requested to state his unit with a threat to call Army authorities to confirm his claim, he disclosed that he was a dismissed soldier.

Elkana said an investigation is still ongoing on the matter.

