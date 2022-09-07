Police arrests ‘doctor’ who allegedly murdered taxi driver in Edo

The Osun State Police Command said it has arrested one Abbas Audio for alleged murder and armed robbery after a distress call to track him down.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo, the spokesman of the Command, Yemisi Opalola, noted that the 36-year-old suspect, Adio, who claimed to be a physician in one of the Kwara State Government-owned hospitals, reportedly killed the taxi driver he hired during a trip to Benin City, Edo State in July.

The police spokesperson said: “The Edo State Police Command had sent a distress call to the Osun Command that a white coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number YAB368CN was stolen from Benin City and tracked to Osun State.

“The Police Command swiftly put a security mechanism in place and the said car was intercepted along Ejigbo/Ogbomoso road while the occupant was arrested.

“During the preliminary investigation, the suspect claimed to be a medical doctor working in one of the hospitals in Kwara State.”

Opalola had earlier stated that the suspect, who travelled from Kwara State to Benin in Edo State sometime in July had met one Emmanuel Oyiobo, a taxi driver whom he contracted to drive him for the number of days he spent in Benin City.

Meanwhile, Opalola said: “Thereafter, the suspect and the deceased became friends and exchanged phone numbers and have been communicating since then.

“The suspect communicated to his friend (victim) in Benin that he wanted to sell his car and they agreed that the suspect should bring the car to Benin where it was sold for one million, four hundred thousand naira only (N1.4m).

“The suspect in the course of his stay in Benin after selling his car trickishly injected his friend (deceased) with a substance suspected to have killed him on 03/09/2022.

“He subsequently dumped his corpse in a nearby bush and made away with his white Toyota Camry muscle.”

Opalola assured that Adio would be brought before the court as soon as investigation into the case was completed.

