Police arrests driver for allegedly beating passenger to death in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a commercial bus driver, Habeeb Quadri, for allegedly assaulting a passenger, Emmanuel James, in the Surulere area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the driver’s arrest to journalists, said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

He said James died during the scuffle between the duo at Bode Thomas junction.

Elkana added that Quadri was arrested by policemen from the Bode Thomas Police Division on Thursday.

According to him, eyewitnesses told the police that the driver hit the passenger in the chest over an issue bordering on money and the deceased slumped.

The command’s spokesman said: “The case is presently with the SCIID. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged.”

