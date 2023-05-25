Police arrests driver who murdered employer, wife in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have a driver over the alleged murder of his former employer and wife in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the driver before journalists at the command headquarters on Thursday, said he conspired with a 26-year-old man to rob and murder the couple during the period of the Naira scarcity in March.

He said at least 40 persons were arrested for various offences, including armed robbery, stealing, kidnapping, cultism, and murder in different parts of the state in the last month.

The spokesman added that the driver requested to be paid off and was obliged by the couple in February.

Hundeyin said: “The robbery then led to the gruesome murder of the couple and attack on their housemaid.

“The suspects went away with an unaccounted sum of money in dollars and Naira and two Samsung smartphones.

“They were later arrested.”

