Police arrests eight during Buhari’s visit to Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested eight suspects during President Muhammadu Buhari’s to the state.

Angry youths on Thursday staged a protest shortly after the president commissioned the newly constructed bridge underpass along the Kofar Kaura Road in Katsina.

Immediately after Buhari commissioned the project, the youths, including hoodlums and students of public schools in the state, took stormed the area with stones and chanted “we are not interested” in Hausa.

The president began a two-day visit to his home state on Thursday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the police got information that some miscreants known as Kauraye from Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters were fighting at the Kofar Kaura area and took advantage of the crowd to steal phones and other valuables after the president commissioned the underpass and two other projects in the state.

He added that the suspects are supporting the police operatives in their investigation.

The spokesman also dismissed claims that President Buhari was stoned and booed by the protesters during the visit.

