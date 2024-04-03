Police arrests eight over murder of UNIMAID lecturer

The Borno State Police Command says eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a senior lecturer in the Department of Physical Health Education at the University of Maiduguri, Dr Kamar Abdulkadir, who was killed in his office by unknown assailants.

The State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kenneth Nahun Daso, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Tuesday, said the killers of the lecturer also made away with his car as well as other valuables like his laptop and phones.

The police spokesman said the arrest of the suspects was made possible after they were captured by a CCTV.

“We reviewed the CCTV camera and saw them going out of the university with the deceased’s vehicle. However, the quality of the video was very poor so we could not see the number of people that were inside the car,” Daso said.

The PPRO added that intelligence-based investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the murder of Dr. Abdulkadir who was also the institution’s examination officer.

Also reacting to the development, the school’s Director of Radio and Public Relations, Prof Danjuma Gambo, who spoke with journalists on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Shugaba, said the police and other security agencies have already launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Abdulkadir death.

“Given the gravity of the situation, management advises all staff and students to remain calm and go about their normal, legitimate businesses because the University is working closely with relevant security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“Management also wishes to assure parents, guardians, and other stakeholders that the University campus remains safe and secure for teaching, learning, and community service.

“Management appreciates the numerous messages of sympathy and support from all its stakeholders in this moment of grief,” Gambo added.

