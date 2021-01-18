Police arrests eight suspected cultist in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested eight suspected cultists in connection with the murder of a man in the Ifo area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were members of Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups.

According to him, the cultists were traced to the Iyana Coker area where three of them – Soji Olamilekan, Shobande Olalekan, and Solomon Fadebi were arrested by the police.

He said the two groups engaged in a supremacy battle in Ifo during which one of them identified as Ofada was shot dead by a rival cultist.

Oyeyemi said: “The arrested men told the police that their accomplices had run to Osuke area of Onipanu in Ota, where they were planning to launch another round of attack.

“The DPO of Onipanu division was contacted as he moved to Osuke, where he reportedly met a group of cultists holding a meeting inside a bush. Four of them identified as Balogun Oluwaseun, Joseph Onwe, Peter Raphael and Yusuf Emmanuel were arrested.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for further investigation.”

