Police arrests eight suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested eight suspects involved in several cult-related killings within the Yaba College of Technology and its environs.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the tactical operatives attached to the command apprehended the suspects in an intelligence-led operation on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were between the ages of 24 and 30, adding that exhibits, including one Beretta pistol, four 9mm ammunition, one cartridge, two battle axes, and two cutlasses, were recovered in the operation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift response and excellent work of the command’s tactical teams and Eko Strike Force who carried out the operation.

“The CP urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police for appropriate action.

“He equally assures the public that the command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now