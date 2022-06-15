Metro
Police arrests eight suspected kidnappers in Borno
Police operatives in Borno have arrested eight suspected kidnappers in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said they were arrested by the operatives between March and April.
He said the operatives on March 30 stormed a camp at Njimtilo area of Maiduguri and arrested six persons suspected to be leaders of various kidnapping syndicates terrorising Borno south and Mubi general area in Adamawa and Taraba States.
He added that the team arrested another suspect behind cattle rustling and harboring of criminals in the Njimtilo area of the state capital.
READ ALSO: Borno: Boko Haram killed 55 scrap metal collectors in 3 weeks – Police
The CP said: “A suspected notorious kidnapper was also arrested by a team of local hunters at Norkoli village in Chibok Local Government Area on March 25.
“The suspect allegedly kidnapped one Ibrahim Mohammed and demanded N2 million ransom. He was nabbed at the point of collecting the money.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned another suspect, now at large, as their gang leader.”
