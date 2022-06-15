Police arrests eight suspected kidnappers in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested eight suspected kidnappers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters on Wednesday in Maiduguri, said they were arrested by the operatives between March and April.

He said the operatives on March 30 stormed a camp at Njimtilo area of Maiduguri and arrested six persons suspected to be leaders of various kidnapping syndicates terrorising Borno south and Mubi general area in Adamawa and Taraba States.

He added that the team arrested another suspect behind cattle rustling and harboring of criminals in the Njimtilo area of the state capital.

READ ALSO: Borno: Boko Haram killed 55 scrap metal collectors in 3 weeks – Police

The CP said: “A suspected notorious kidnapper was also arrested by a team of local hunters at Norkoli village in Chibok Local Government Area on March 25.

“The suspect allegedly kidnapped one Ibrahim Mohammed and demanded N2 million ransom. He was nabbed at the point of collecting the money.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned another suspect, now at large, as their gang leader.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now