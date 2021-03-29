Police arrests eight suspects for alleged car, motorcycles' theft in Jigawa | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Jigawa State have arrested eight persons over alleged theft of a car and three motorcycles in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Zubairu Aminudeen, disclosed this to journalists in Dutse on Monday.

He said two of the suspects were arrested in Kazaure on March 23.

Aminudeen said: “They were in possession of gold colour Volkswagen car with registration number GWA 906 BL, which is suspected to have been stolen.”

He added that six other suspects aged between 20 and 34 years, were arrested on March 22 in the same area.

The spokesman said the suspects were members of a robbery syndicate terrorising the area.

He added: “The police received intelligence information about the group from a reliable citizen and they were successfully arrested.

“Three motorcycles, numbers plates, 11 receipts, a bag of tools, water pumps, one bicycle and grinding machines were recovered from the suspects.”

