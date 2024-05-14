Police arrests ex-bank manager for alleged N650m fraud in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested a former bank manager for alleged N650.8 million fraud in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

She said the suspects collected the money from 35 persons on the pretext of providing them with ‘proof of funds’ documents.

Opalola said: “The Police Command in Osun in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements has arrested serial fraudster, one Adeniyi Talabi, 47, a resident of Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji road, Osogbo.

“The suspect, a former manager in one of the First Bank branches in Osogbo was arrested for alleged fraud.

“He was arrested for obtaining money under false pretense, conversion and stealing N650, 850,000 in an illegal product called ‘PROOF of FUNDS’ which involved a total number of 35 victims.

“It is worthy to note that the said suspect was suspended by the First Bank Nigeria Plc, his former employers.

“Investigation into the case has since commenced and that the suspect and his accomplices will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”

