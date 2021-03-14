Police arrests ex-convict for alleged armed robbery in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests ex-convict for alleged armed robbery in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 23-year-old ex-convict, Taiwo Sunmonu, for alleged armed robbery in the state.
The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested at Oto Awori in the Ijanikin area of the state on Saturday.
According to him, Sunmonu served a five-year jail term at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre and was released in November last year.
He said: “The suspect was arrested by the police operatives attached to Ijaninkin Division while responding to a distress call as the suspect and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, Ijanikin in Lagos State. But other members of the gang escaped.
“The suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in. After the arrest, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him.
READ ALSO: Police arrests wives of cult leaders, suspected killer of 22 people in Lagos
“In another development, a brave victim of armed robbery attack, George Bankole, of Fadal Cooperative Estate, Ikorodu, struggled with some armed robbers that robbed him in the area on 12th March 2021, at 8:00 p.m. and recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from them.
“The victim informed the police that the armed men disposed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped. He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation. The police operatives have however embarked on discreet Investigation into the matter.
“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution. He also restated his commitment to consistently decimate the activities of criminals and hoodlums in the state as all hands are on deck to have effective policing of Lagos State.”
