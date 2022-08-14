Police arrests ex-convict for alleged burglary in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested an ex-convict, Akintunde Joy, for alleged burglary in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested for allegedly breaking into shops in Ede town.

She said: “A case of conspiracy, armed robbery, burglary and stealing was reported at ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarter, Ede.

“Preliminary investigation was carried out before it was transferred to the anti-vice intelligence squad on July 26.

“The complainant, one Akinkumi Oyekola reported that since March, 2022, his shop had been repeatedly broken into and items worth millions of naira carted away.

“Police investigation however led to the arrest of the suspect who claimed to be a student in one of the higher institutions in the state.”

Opalola revealed that when the suspect was arrested, one of the iphones stolen from the complainant’s store was recovered from him.

The spokesperson added: “Investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex-convict who was convicted in 2018 and imprisoned at the Ile-Ife correctional centre before he was released after serving a one year jail term.

“He confessed that himself and others at large, sometime in March, broke into the shop of the complainant, located at No. 4, Polytechnic Road, Ede, at midnight and carted away different types of cell phones valued N3.8 million.

“He said on April 27 again, they robbed the same shop again, where they tied the night guard and went away with mobile phones worth N29 million.”

