Police arrests ex-convicts, one other for armed robbery in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three men for allegedly robbing a passerby along the Otedola Bridge in the Ikeja area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, identified the suspects as Festus Osazee (33), Martial Anthony, 23, both ex-convicts, and Osinachi Nwachukwu.

He said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the early hours of Saturday.

The spokesman said: “The trio, wielding a cutlass, accosted their victim at about 6:20 a.m. and dispossessed him of his Samsung A19 mobile phone.

“The victim promptly alerted RRS officers close to the scene, who swiftly arrested two of the suspects and recovered the phone.

“Investigations following the arrests led to the arrest of the third suspect.

“Osazee was released from prison on February 2, after eight months behind bars while Anthony regained freedom in June 2022.

The Commander of the RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had transferred the three suspects to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.”

