News
Police arrests ex-deputy governor Gerald Irona in Imo
Police operatives in Imo have arrested the state’s former deputy governor, Gerald Irona.
The former deputy governor was arrested in his residence in Owerri, the state capital, on Wednesday morning.
Irona served as deputy governor during the short-lived Emeka Ihedioha administration in the state.
The reason for his arrest has not been ascertained.
However, in a statement issued by Destiny Ugorji, his media aide, Irona accused the state government of a witch-hunt.
The statement read: “As part of its strategy towards weakening opposition in Imo State, the Imo State Government, Wednesday, orchestrated the arrest of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, over trumped-up charges.
“Irona’s arrest came on the heels of a scheduled House of Assembly and gubernatorial election fixed to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
“As at the time of this statement, Wednesday afternoon, the former Deputy Governor had written his statement at the police, a bail bond issued, signed, and all the bail conditions fulfilled.”
