Police arrests ex-Imo Broadcasting Corporation chief for allegedly stabbing wife to death

The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of the ex-Director- General of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Theophilus Okere, for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at Ngor Okpala local government area of the state.

The Command spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed this to journalists in Owerri, said an investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

He said: “I can confirm the news, the man is said to be 82 years old while the home is presently deserted.

“Also, it was the man’s son that moved the woman from the village and she died on the way to the hospital. The man has been arrested, he is presently in custody.”

