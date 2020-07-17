Police arrests ex-personal assistant over alleged murder of Gokada founder in US

Police officers in New York, United States, had arrested a 21-year-old former personal assistant to the founder of Gokada, Fahim Saleh, in connection with his murder.

Ripples Nigeria had this week reported how the entrepreneur was gruesomely murdered by a faceless assassin who dismembered his body inside his Lower East Side apartment in New York.

The suspect, Tyrese Haspil, has been detained in police custody and would be charged for the murder of the Saudi Arabia-born entrepreneur.

According to New York Post, Haspil once worked at Saleh’s venture capital firm, Adventure Capital.

The police said Haspil stole $100,000 from the 33-year-old Gokada founder but rather than handing him over to law enforcement agents, he brokered a repayment plan with him.

The suspect, however, reneged on the repayment plan as some point.

Police sources said security footage from inside the elevator showed Haspil using a portable vacuum to try and cover his tracks.

