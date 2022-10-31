Metro
Police arrests ex-PHCN staff for alleged theft of transformer in Oyo
Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested two former employees of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and a fake military officer for alleged theft of a transformer and unlawful possession of firearms.
The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Oyefeso, paraded the three men and 18 other suspects who were arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping, robbery and hijacking at the command headquarters in Ibadan on Monday.
Osifeso said the command’s anti-crime patrol arrested the two former PHCN employees on Saturday in Ogbomosho following credible intelligence about their activities.
Read also:Police officer killed, varsity don abducted by gunmen in Oyo
He added that five other suspects were arrested along with the former PHCN staff for the alleged theft of a transformer.
According to him, one big transformer valued at N5 million and a Toyota DAINA Truck used to convey the transformer were recovered from the suspects.
A bricklayer, a hunter, and one other person who disguised as military officers by wearing military camouflage uniform and other accouterments to rob unsuspecting members of the public at Ajoda and Egbeda axis in Ibadan were also paraded by the police.
