Metro
Police arrests fake army captain for alleged armed robbery in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a fake army captain, Andy Edwards, for alleged armed robbery in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.
He said the 39-year-old who posed as a modelling agent invited ladies for auditioning and robbed them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.
The suspect, according to him, was arrested following a painstaking investigation after one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.
READ ALSO:Police arrests 4 fake soldiers in Lagos
Hundeyin said: “Investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine and one PoS machine with six SIM cards from the suspect’s house.
“Also recovered from him were two pairs of military camouflage uniforms and one number plate – AFL 469 GD.
“While the investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim the same. The suspect would be arraigned at the end of investigation.”
