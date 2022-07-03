Metro
Police arrests fake cop in Ebonyi
Police operatives in Ebonyi on Saturday arrested a fake officer in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the suspect was arrested in a coordinated operation with the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu.
The statement read: “The Ebonyi State Police Command on Saturday, July 3, through a coordinated effort with Anyigor Lazarus, the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South Local Government Area, apprehended Enyi Friday.
READ ALSO: Police raids alleged IPOB camp, kill one in Ebonyi
“The suspect, who hails from Umunwagu Idembia community in the area, was impersonating the police.
“The young man, who is not a police officer, was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal, hence his arrest.
“He has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...