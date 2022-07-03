Police arrests fake cop in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Saturday arrested a fake officer in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the suspect was arrested in a coordinated operation with the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The statement read: “The Ebonyi State Police Command on Saturday, July 3, through a coordinated effort with Anyigor Lazarus, the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South Local Government Area, apprehended Enyi Friday.

READ ALSO: Police raids alleged IPOB camp, kill one in Ebonyi

“The suspect, who hails from Umunwagu Idembia community in the area, was impersonating the police.

“The young man, who is not a police officer, was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal, hence his arrest.

“He has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation.”

