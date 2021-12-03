Police arrests fake doctor, soldier in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested a fake doctor and a man parading himself as a soldier in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Uyo.

He said the fake doctor, who claimed to be a medical practitioner attached to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) was arrested at Tranquility Hotel, Nung Oku village in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area of the state on November 30.

He added that the second suspect was apprehended during a stop-and-search operation along the Nwaniba Road on November 16.

Macdon said: “The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has beamed its searchlights on impersonators of security personnel and other professionals. This has led to the arrest of a fake soldier and a fake doctor.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that he is not a medical doctor as claimed.

“In his confessional statement, the suspect said he told his mother in 2015 that he had secured admission into University of Lagos to study medicine and that since then, he had collected various sums of money from the woman.”

The spokesman added that the other suspect also confessed that he was a fake soldier during interrogation.

He added: “The suspect led operatives to his house where two pairs of army uniforms, shorts, sweaters, belt, two caps, three pairs of boots, and two jack-knives were recovered.

“The suspect uses the uniform to deceive, intimidate and commit heinous crimes around Uruan and Uyo.”

