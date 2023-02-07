Police arrests fake DSS officer, 10 others in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested a fake Department of State Service (DSS) officer, seven suspected kidnappers, and three others for armed robbery in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, told journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo that the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

She gave the name of the fake DSS official as Olaleye Oluseyi.

According to Opalola, the suspect was arrested for allegedly collecting money from people on the pretext of securing jobs for them in the DSS

She added that Oluseyi was arrested on January 15 following intelligence reports on his activities.

The spokesperson said: “Operatives from the command surveillance unit immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect and he confessed to having duped one Taiwo Victor of the sum of N112,000, on the pretext of securing a DSS job for him.

“When he was arrested, a face cap with the inscription of the Federal Road Safety Corps was also found in his possession.”

“Similarly, a 23-year-old woman and two other persons were arrested for conspiracy and armed robbery.

“The suspects came to Osogbo from Lagos on January 28 and lodged into a hotel with the aid of the female suspect. The three suspects spied on their unsuspecting victims and robbed 20 students of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in their hostels.

“They dispossessed their victims of 30 different brands of cell phones worth millions of Naira.”

