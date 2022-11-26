Police arrests fake medical doctor in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a fake medical doctor in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter handle, said the suspect had been in practice since January this year.

He added that the suspect had a fake medical license.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 2 for alleged attempted fraud in Lagos

Hundeyin wrote: “This 26-year-old man faked a medical license in his name and has been practising as a medical doctor since January 2022.

“Commendation goes to public-spirited Lagosians who spotted him and promptly informed the police. You have saved lives. If you see something, say something!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now