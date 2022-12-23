Metro
Police arrests fake medical doctor in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo have arrested one Olalekan Rabiu for allegedly presenting himself as a medical doctor in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, who paraded Rabiu and three others before journalists at the command headquarters in Akure on Friday, said the suspect was arrested by a team of special intervention squad following reports on his nefarious activities.
The suspect, according to him, was arrested after a failed caesarian operation on a pregnant woman in the hospital.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 3 secondary school students for alleged defilement of colleague in Ondo
He added that the suspect had been parading himself as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Iremide Private Hospital in Orita Ojo, Odigbo local government area of the state.
The CP said: “It was discovered that the self-acclaimed doctor stitched the womb and the urinary tract together and it was discovered during the investigation that the suspect is not a medical doctor but attended the School of Health Technology, Ijebu-Ode where he studied Community Health Extension but has been deceiving the people that he was a medical doctor.”
