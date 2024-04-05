Police arrests fake soldier, 43 others in Plateau

Police operatives in Plateau have arrested a fake soldier and 43 others over kidnapping, cult activities, and gun running in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Steve Yabanet, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Jos.

Yabanet said some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and defilement of minors, among other criminal offences.

He said: “Among these suspects is someone who is parading himself as a military personnel and for committing crimes, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, gun running, among others.”

The CP said the command had put together strategies, including quick prosecution of criminals, to prevent crime in the state.

